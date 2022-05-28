Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 1:28 PM  Count : 400
Observer Online Desk

Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy

Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy


Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on Friday said the food crisis, which had been unfolding for the past couple years, worsened due sanctions on Russia by the US and its satellites.

"The crisis was further exacerbated due to the introduction by Washington and its satellites of illegitimate sanctions against Russia," he said in statement released by the Russian embassy in Washington. "Despite the references of US officials to exemptions from the restrictions, which allegedly provide for the opportunity for our country to trade in farm goods, domestic exporters often don’t have a chance to make shipments."

"They face blocked payments, denials of loans and insurance, problems with booking freight ships, purchase of farm equipment and even seeds," he went on to say. "In addition, the US continues to increase import taxes on our fertilizers."

Antonov described such actions as "the utmost hypocrisy" and called the US attempts to blame Russia for the food crisis as absolutely unfounded, reports TASS.

"We urge a halt to shifting the blame," he continued. "Russia is committed to its export obligations and is ready for negotiations to resolve this most serious problem, including through the UN."

The diplomat also said that difficulties in the food market have been building up for a long time, at least over the past two years. "They are associated with miscalculations and systemic errors in the macroeconomic policy - primarily financial and foreign trade policies - and energy and food policies of Western countries," he said. "At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant disruptions of supply chains."

"Freight costs have almost doubled," he continued. "Naturally, all this couldn’t not fail but lead to a sharp increase in food prices. Wheat prices increased by a quarter over 2021."

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea in exchange for the lifting of a number of sanctions that hinder the export of Russian fertilizers. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya and Permanent Representative of the United States Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that there are talks on resuming the exports of Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizers to the global market. However, the sides insists that these issues are discussed separately from each other and don’t assume any exchanges.

ASH


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
Russia captures Ukraine town Lyman
Pakistan's film 'Joyland' makes history at Cannes
West won’t feel safe if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, UK FM says
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft