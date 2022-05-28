Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 1:18 PM  Count : 326
Observer Online Desk

US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine


US President Joe Biden’s administration has approved sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unidentified US officials.

The systems in question could be M31 GMLRS, short for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, the report said.

The transfer, which will be part of the next weapons package for Ukraine, will be announced next week, the officials said. The M31 GMLRS has the range of 70 km to 500 km depending on the ammunition. The system can be equipped with satellite-guided missiles.

M31 GMLRS is a tracked vehicle, and further weapons packages could include wheeled High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, TASS reports.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the US hadn’t yet made a final decision about shipping MLRS’s to Ukraine. US news media have reported the US didn’t make these shipments yet in an effort to prevent the conflict from escalating.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. The US and its allies retaliated by imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia and boosted arms supplies to Kiev. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has warned the militarization of Ukraine by the West is a direct threat for European and global security.

ASH


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
Russia captures Ukraine town Lyman
Pakistan's film 'Joyland' makes history at Cannes
West won’t feel safe if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, UK FM says
Argentina detects first case of monkeypox
Food crisis worsens due to Western sanctions on Russia: Envoy
US approves sending multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft