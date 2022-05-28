Video
Saturday, 28 May, 2022
BCL-JCD clash: Case filed against 50-60

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:30 PM  Count : 318
Observer Online Report

A case has been filed against 50 to 60 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) following the clashes with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) that happened in front of Shaheed Minar area on May 24.

Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall unit BCL president Zahidul Islam Zahid logged the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Friday night mentioning the name of 17 JCD leaders.

The police station OC Moudud Haldar confirmed the matter.

Earlier, 30 men were injured during the clashes occurred in the campus area on May 24.

