Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Gaffar Chowdhury's body in Dhaka, to be buried in Mirpur afternoon

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 11:48 AM  Count : 368
Observer Online Report

Gaffar Chowdhury's body in Dhaka, to be buried in Mirpur afternoon

Gaffar Chowdhury's body in Dhaka, to be buried in Mirpur afternoon


The body of prominent writer, journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury reached Dhaka from London at 11:05 am on Saturday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque received the body formally at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on behalf of the Bangladesh government.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present at the airport.

Bangladesh's national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the plane. The government delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by placing wreath.

The body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 1pm-3pm for the people from all walks of life to pay tributes to the lyricist.

The second namaz-e-janaza for Gaffar Chowdhury will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3.30pm and then the mortal remains will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4pm.

Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5.30pm.

The 88-year-old veteran writer died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on May 19.

The Bangladeshi-British community and other admirers paid their last respects to Chowdhury following his first namaz-e-janaza held at London's Brick Lane Mosque the next day.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Terrorism is biggest threat to peace, security: Anisul
Gaffar Chowdhury laid to eternal rest
AL destroying dreams, hopes of people: Fakhrul
BNP daydreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft