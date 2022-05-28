Gaffar Chowdhury's body in Dhaka, to be buried in Mirpur afternoon





The body of prominent writer, journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury reached Dhaka from London at 11:05 am on Saturday.





Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque received the body formally at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on behalf of the Bangladesh government.





Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were also present at the airport.







Bangladesh's national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the plane. The government delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by placing wreath.





The body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 1pm-3pm for the people from all walks of life to pay tributes to the lyricist.





The second namaz-e-janaza for Gaffar Chowdhury will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3.30pm and then the mortal remains will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4pm.





Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5.30pm.





The 88-year-old veteran writer died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on May 19.





The Bangladeshi-British community and other admirers paid their last respects to Chowdhury following his first namaz-e-janaza held at London's Brick Lane Mosque the next day.





TF



