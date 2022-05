Housewife dies falling tree on auto-rickshaw



The deceased was identified as Salma, 32, wife of Mizanur Rahman.



Locals said a tree fell on a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying her during storm at Muktarpara village around 8 pm, leaving her dead on the spot.



Gafargaon Police Station officer in-charge Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter.



