Dhaka-northern route train communication resumes







Rail communication on northern route and Khulna from Dhaka resumed on Saturday after 12 hours of suspension.





Rezaul Islam, in charge of Joydebpur railway junction, said, "The communication on the route resumed from 10 am after two bogies and the engine of Dhaka-bound 'Panchgarh Express' train from Panchgarh have been recovered. The derailment caused sufferings to commuters."





The disruption occurred when the bogies of the train veered off the track around 10pm on Friday night near Muchak Railway Station Station in Gazipur.





No casualties were reported.





Two trains -- Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express -- were stranded at Joydebpur and Mirzapur rail stations, respectively, following the derailment.







Some passengers took the alternative road to reach Dhaka by bus through Mouchak and Shafipur of Kaliakair.





TF





