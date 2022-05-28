

Global Covid cases near 531 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 531 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.



According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 530,920,131 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,309,638 on Saturday morning.



The US has recorded 85,699,847 cases so far and 1,031,218 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows, UNB reports.



India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,147,530 on Friday, as 2,710 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.



Besides, 14 deaths from the pandemic registered since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 524,539.



Situation in Bangladesh:



Bangladesh registered 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,379, health authorities said.



With no new Covid deaths reported during the period, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,130.



On Thursday, the country saw 28 new cases with zero deaths.



The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.59 per cent from Thursday’s 0.65 per cent as 3,899 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent as 221 patients recovered during this period.



In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.



Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.



The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.



On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.



The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.



ASH





