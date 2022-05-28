|
Rail links of Dhaka with northern parts snapped for over 10 hrs
Train services of Dhaka with northern parts remained suspended for over 10 hours following the derailment of a 'Panchagarh Express' train in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on Friday night.
Railway sources said two bogies of the Dhaka-bound train veered off the track at Mouchak area at about 10 pm on Friday.
Soon after the accident, the rail communication with the northern routes came to a halt.
Md Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Station police camp, said police were ensuring the comfort and security of the stranded passengers.
Rescue workers are working at the accident spot.
