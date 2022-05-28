Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 10:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Rail links of Dhaka with northern parts snapped for over 10 hrs

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 9:47 AM  Count : 331
Observer Online Report

Rail links of Dhaka with northern parts snapped for over 10 hrs

Rail links of Dhaka with northern parts snapped for over 10 hrs



Train services of Dhaka with northern parts remained suspended for over 10 hours following the derailment of a 'Panchagarh Express' train in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on Friday night.

Railway sources said two bogies of the Dhaka-bound train veered off the track at Mouchak area at about 10 pm on Friday.

Soon after the accident, the rail communication with the northern routes came to a halt.

Md Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Station police camp, said police were ensuring the comfort and security of the stranded passengers.

Rescue workers are working at the accident spot.

TF





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Terrorism is biggest threat to peace, security: Anisul
Gaffar Chowdhury laid to eternal rest
AL destroying dreams, hopes of people: Fakhrul
BNP daydreaming of Khomeini-style revolution: Quader


Latest News
President for formulating time-befitting curricula at each university
Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies
4 unauthorized hospitals sealed in Dhamrai
BGMEA launches ‘Cash Incentive Automation System’
Ruling parties considers police as their own property: Ex-IGP
Inflation, high rates of dollar pose challenges to banking sector: BB Governor
Russia ready to help with shipping grain from Ukraine: Putin
28 fresh Covid cases, zero death in Bangladesh
Lightning strike kills farmer in Rajshahi
BNP trying to create anarchy across the country: Hasan
Most Read News
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Sensational theft at city house: Maid, her fiancé held
Russia calls for assistance in unfreezing of US-blocked Afghan assets
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft