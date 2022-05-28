Rail links of Dhaka with northern parts snapped for over 10 hrs







Train services of Dhaka with northern parts remained suspended for over 10 hours following the derailment of a 'Panchagarh Express' train in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on Friday night.

Soon after the accident, the rail communication with the northern routes came to a halt.





Md Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Station police camp, said police were ensuring the comfort and security of the stranded passengers.





Rescue workers are working at the accident spot.





TF











Railway sources said two bogies of the Dhaka-bound train veered off the track at Mouchak area at about 10 pm on Friday.