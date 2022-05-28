Video
Vivo brings X80 to Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 9:34 AM
Observer Online Desk

Global smartphone manufacturing brand vivo brought its flagship device X80 5G to Bangladesh Friday.

The device can be pre-booked at Tk76,990 till June 6. From June 7, X80 5G will be available at all authorised retail stores, reports UNB.

Available in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue, X80 5G offers cinematic style video modes in collaboration with Zeiss.

Zeiss cinematic video Bokeh feature creates a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture aesthetic and expressive videos.

X80 5G comes with a 32MP front camera. The rear camera system houses a 50MP ultra-sensing sensor camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera.

Equipped with vivo's imaging chip V1+, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform for efficient performance.

X80 5G supports 80W flash charge and has a 4500mAh battery that can be fully recharged in 35 minutes.

The phone has an X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo's vibration algorithm that allows quiet but powerful scene-based vibration.

The device also has a dual stereo speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect.

