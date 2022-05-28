Colombia election sees leftist Petro in pole position

BOGOTA, May 27: Colombians will choose among a leftist promising change, a center-right candidate seen as the natural successor to the incumbent leader, and an eccentric business magnate in a presidential vote on Sunday.

Gustavo Petro, the leftist, has consistently led opinion polls, with around 40% of voting intentions. If no one secures more than 50% a run-off will take place on June 19, which surveys suggest Petro would win.

Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota, has promised to address profound income inequality and provide free public university education, as well opposing expansion of the oil and gas industry.

"I'm here for the proposals he's offering young people," student Viviana Muete, 24, said earlier this month at a Petro rally in the city of Fusagasuga.

Muete, who said she has not always had the money to keep studying, said Petro offers hope that other candidates do not. -REUTERS