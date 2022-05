WASHINGTON, May 27: US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will head to Texas on Sunday to offer condolences to the loved ones of victims of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, the White House said Thursday.

The Bidens will "grieve with the community that lost 21 lives," the White House said in a brief statement about the trip to Uvalde, which had been expected in the wake of Tuesday's carnage. -AFP