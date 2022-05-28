Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO assembly slams Russian attacks on Ukraine health facilities

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

GENEVA, May 27: WHO member states strongly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and attacks on healthcare facilities in a resolution overwhelmingly adopted on Thursday, further isolating Moscow on the international stage.
The resolution was carried by 88 votes to 12 at the World Health Organization's annual assembly, while a Russian counter-resolution on the health crisis in Ukraine -- making no mention of its invasion -- fell flat.
The outcome "sends a clear signal to the Russian Federation: stop your war against Ukraine. Stop attacks on hospitals," said Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko.
"The World Health Assembly confirmed that the responsibility for the health crisis in Ukraine rests exclusively with the Russian Federation," Filipenko said.
The adopted resolution ssaid it "condemns in the strongest terms" Russia's "military aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on healthcare facilities".
It urged Russia to "immediately cease any attacks on hospitals" and other healthcare sites.
The resolution was brought by Ukraine and co-sponsored by nations including the United States, Britain, Japan, Turkey and European Union countries.
Of the 194 WHO member states, 183 had the right to vote. Eighty-eight voted in favour and 12 against, with 53 abstentions and 30 countries absent.
The resolution said the war was seriously impeding access to healthcare in Ukraine and having wider health implications across the region.
It urged Russia to respect and protect all medical and humanitarian personnel as well as the sick and wounded, in line with international law.
The resolution also called for safe, rapid and unhindered access to people in need of help, and the free flow of essential medicines and equipment.
The WHO has verified 256 separate attacks on healthcare in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. The WHO said 75 people have died and 59 have been injured.
It said 212 attacks involved heavy weapons.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said he hoped other bodies would use the verified information and "take the necessary action for any criminal investigations that are required".
Since the invasion, Ukraine and its allies have tried to maximise Russia's diplomatic isolation, particularly within the United Nations.
The World Health Assembly is the annual gathering of the WHO's member states and serves as the UN health agency's decision-making body.
The Russian resolution on the health crisis in war-torn Ukraine -- which made no reference at all to the full-scale invasion -- was rejected by 66 votes to 15, with 70 abstentions.
Russian deputy ambassador Alexander Alimov rejected the outcome.
"Any attempts to isolate or to blame the Russian Federation specifically for the health situation in the country is unacceptable," he said.
"Russia is bringing peace to Ukraine," he insisted.
French ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, speaking on behalf of the EU, called the failed Russian resolution "a cynical attempt to deform the facts".
Its text took and copied large chunks of the Ukrainian resolution -- while removing all mention of Russia.
"The one thing they haven't taken is responsibility for the health emergency they alone are causing," said US ambassador Sheba Crocker.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Colombia election sees leftist Petro in pole position
Biden to visit Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday
Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending Covid lockdown
WHO assembly slams Russian attacks on Ukraine health facilities
Turkey seeks concrete action from Sweden, Finland for NATO bids
G7 nations vow to stop fossil-fuel financing abroad by end 2022
China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea
Mamata vs Governor, Bengal's fresh move may be new flashpoint


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft