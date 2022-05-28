Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Turkey seeks concrete action from Sweden, Finland for NATO bids

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

ISTANBUL, May 27: Turkey expects Sweden and Finland to take concrete action and halt what it says is their support for terrorist groups in order for Ankara to lift its objections to them joining NATO, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on May 27.
Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last week, seeking to boost security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They hoped it would be a quick accession process and other NATO members touted the planned enlargement as historic.
However, Turkey challenged the move saying they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. All 30 NATO states must give their approval before a new member can be admitted and thus benefit from the pact's collective-security guarantee.
"A concrete step needs to be taken regarding Turkey's concerns," Mr. Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference. "They have to cut the support given to terrorism." Delegations from the two countries visited Ankara for talks with Turkish officials on Wednesday.
President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman later said Ankara had observed a positive attitude on lifting an arms exports embargo. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter afterward that the dialogue was constructive and would continue.
Sweden and Finland banned arms exports to Turkey after an incursion into Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards the YPG as identical to the PKK and views both groups as terrorist organisations.
    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Colombia election sees leftist Petro in pole position
Biden to visit Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday
Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending Covid lockdown
WHO assembly slams Russian attacks on Ukraine health facilities
Turkey seeks concrete action from Sweden, Finland for NATO bids
G7 nations vow to stop fossil-fuel financing abroad by end 2022
China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea
Mamata vs Governor, Bengal's fresh move may be new flashpoint


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft