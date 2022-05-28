Floods wreck havoc on roads, agriculture, fish in Sylhet



Despite improvement in the flood situation in Sylhet district condition at Sunamganj remains unchanged. A girl watches over her household belongings at Tahirpur, seeking refuge in higher grounds on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Roads, agriculture produce, infrastructure and fish production have suffered the most in Sylhet. In addition, educational institutions, livestock and rural infrastructure have been severely damaged. However, sources have expressed fears that the amount of the damage may increase further.

The flood water inundated Sylhet on May 11. Even though the water has receded now, most of the Upazila of the district are still under water.

As soon as the water started receding, the department concerned started calculating the amount of flood damages. According to the Sylhet district administration, the floods have caused a loss of about Tk 1,000 crore in the city.

The departments concerned have submitted a preliminary estimate of the loss to the district administration office. From the information submitted to the district administration, a preliminary picture of the damage can be obtained.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, 1,704 hectares of land of Boro paddy, 1,600 hectares of Aus paddy seedbeds, and 1,461 hectares of summer vegetables have been affected by the floods in the district.

According to the Water Development Board, there are 52 river protection dams with a collective length of 15,900 metres in Sylhet. The floods have damaged 26.60 metres of 37 dams. Engineers of the Water Development Board have recommended repairing the broken dams as well as raising all the plinth of the dams.

The floods have caused the most damage to the roads. Roads and Highways in 13 Upazila of Sylhet city and district have been submerged in water, causing a loss of about Tk 403 crore in this sector. Of these, 72 km of roads and highways have been damaged. Mustafizur Rahman, Executive Engineer of the RHD Sylhet office, said Tk 5 crore 20 lakh was needed for the urgent repair of the washed away roads. Tk 65 crore more is required for permanent repair of the damaged roads.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has identified 120 damaged roads. About 28 km of these roads have been damaged by the floods. In addition, 26 culverts were also damaged. According to LGED officials, the loss in terms of money is Tk 246 crore.

The fishery sector of Sylhet has been severely affected by the floods. According to the district fisheries office, 18,649 ponds, dighis and farm fish quarries have been washed away. The number of affected fishermen is 15,173. At least 2,305 tonnes of fish and 2.13 tonnes of fish fry were washed away. Apart from this, the infrastructural damage to the farm has been around Tk 1.5 crore. In all, the damage caused by the floods is about Tk 22 crore. Besides, the total loss in this sector including cattle, hay and the grass is Tk 13,693,160.

The flood water has damaged 11,740 tube wells of the Department of Public Health Engineering and the number of damaged latrines is

115,415 and 6,500 metres of water supply lines have been damaged. However, the financial amount of their loss was not known.

On the other hand, there are more than 50 auto rice mills in the Kazirbazar area near Surma. The floodwaters have caused extensive damage to the warehouses of these rice mills. The traders of Kalighat, the largest wholesale market in Sylhet, suffered huge losses due to rising water. The traders said that the amount of their loss will exceed crores of taka.

On May 26, Foreign Minister AK Abul Momen joined a virtual meeting of the City Corporation on Disaster Management. He directed to send a detailed report to the Ministry on the damaged roads, a list of houses, and what to do in the flooded area of the city as soon as possible.









