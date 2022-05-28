13 held over attacking RAB men in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Up to 13 people have been detained from Chattogram and Feni district over beating three people including members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Mirsarai in Chattogram, said RAB.

The detainees were identified as Saidur Rahman Sayeed, 33, Anwar Hossain, 45, SM Shafayet Hossain, 38, Minhazul Islam alias Mithu, 36, Shahidul Islam Akash, 25, Sohaib Uddin Abir, 29, Md Saidul Islam Sumon, 30, Nahid Uddin, 33, Md Abu Sayeed, 28, Md Nasir Uddin, 38, Md Main Uddin, 32, Imam Hossain, 33, and Fahad Prakash Farhad, 26, of Mirsarai upazila. They all are involved in drug peddling.

A team of RAB-7 detained them conducting drives at different areas of Chattogram's Jorarganj and Feni's Chhagalnaiya upazila on Thursday, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Md Nurul Absar.

During the drives, two thousand yaba pills, 52 bottles of Phensedyl and one kg of cannabis were seized from the detainees' possession.

On Wednesday, they attacked three people including two RAB personnel spreading rumors of robbery when they went to Baroiyarhat Municipality Bazar in a car around 8.45pm to gather information about drugs-business in the area, leaving the RAB men seriously injured. The two Rab members were later brought to Dhaka for better treatment by a helicopter. The detainees were handed over to the Jorarganj police station, said the Rab official. -UNB



