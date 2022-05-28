Health workers treating C-19 patients suffer PTSD: Study

According to a government study, 23.50 per cent of health workers who treated coronavirus patients during the pandemic in the country suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Physicians faced the worst condition along with medical technologists and nurses. Among the victims of PTSD, 24.30 per cent are doctors, 23.50 per cent are technologists and 22.60 per cent are nurses.

This information was published at the publication of the national survey results titled 'Psychological impact on health workers, well-being and related factors during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country' at the auditorium of National Institute of Prophylactics and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) in Mohakhali.

NIPSOM conducted the study with funding of the Department of Health Education. Bayazid Khurshid Riaz, Director of the institute and head of the research team, presented the results.

According to the survey report, PTSD can be caused by an injury and its symptoms include recall, nightmares, serious worries and uncontrollable thoughts

about events.

The study was conducted on 1,394 health workers between January and June 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic was going on in the country. Among them were 596 doctors, 713 nurses and 85 medical technologists.

These health workers have worked with Covid-19 patients for at least a month.

The survey found that women were at higher risk of PTSD. Of those interviewed, 62.9 per cent had PTSD. 73.8 per cent of them were married.

The workload of healthcare professionals was high. They were short of personal protection equipment (PPE) and were at risk of corona infection.

The research report said that most of the participants were depressed, tired and many had trouble sleeping. Many were concerned about their families and relatives. This further increases their excitement and anxiety.

One participant in the report said, 'We had the same fears as the patients because of the contagious disease. Many things were unknown to us. Even the hospitals were not ready to treat such new diseases. The negative attitudes of society, including patients, the media and the mass people, as well as the risk of being infected at work, have added to our stress."

Many of the survey participants spent time on regular activities such as praying, watching TV, reading books, to minimize the effects of PTSD.

Bayazid Khurshid Riaz, Director of NIPSOM, said, "PTSD-affected healthcare professionals could stay away from everyone or quit their jobs or have suicidal tendencies. This problem should be solved by the concerned authorities."

The study suggests strengthening and introducing counseling programs for mental health professionals.

Prof Bayazid said that he had no idea how PTSD-affected healthcare professionals were doing now because the research data was collected last year.

However, Saiful Hasan Badal, Secretary, Department of Health Education and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health Education and Family Welfare, Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and AHM Enayet Hossain, Director General of Health Education Division were also present on the occasion.



















