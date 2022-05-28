Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

2 CMP cops missing in Netherlands after training

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

CHATTOGRAM, May 27: Two constables of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) did not return to the country on completion of training in the Dog Squad in the Netherlands, a police officer said on Friday.
The two, Shah Alam from Cox's Bazar and Russell Chandra Dey from Cumilla, are suspected to have fled the camp to stay back.
In Bangladesh, they stayed in the barracks of CMP's Dampara Police Lines and Mansurabad Police Lines.
Amir Zafar, deputy commissioner of CMP (Headquarters) said that on May 9, a team of 8 members
of Chattogram Metropolitan Police went to the Netherlands to join the15- day training on Dog Squad management and operation.
But the day before departure, two constables left the camp in the afternoon in the name of tour. Since then, they have not been found, he said, adding that efforts are on to find them through the police headquarters and the foreign ministry.
The incident has already been reported to the Netherlands' embassy and police headquarters.
"We are not sure yet whether they have fled or not."  "If it is, action will be taken against them for violating discipline," the officer added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
BD elected to UNESCAP's 4 governing councils
Floods wreck havoc on roads, agriculture, fish in Sylhet
Touchless tech to soon make travel seamless at HSIA
13 held over attacking RAB men in Ctg
Health workers treating C-19 patients suffer PTSD: Study
2 CMP cops missing in Netherlands after training
Candidates get symbols


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft