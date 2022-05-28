Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cumilla City Polls

Candidates get symbols

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

CUMILLA, May 27: With barely 20 days to go for the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls, the returning officer in the district has allotted electoral symbols to the candidates for the mayor's post.
Among the five CCC mayoral candidates, Awami League's Arfanul Haque Rifat got the boat symbol. Independent candidates Monirul Haque Sakku got the table clock symbol, Nizam Uddin Kaiser the horse symbol, and Kamrul Ahsan Babul the deer symbol. Islami Shashontantra Bangladesh's Rashedul Islam got the fan symbol.
Returning officer
Shahedunnani Chowdhury allotted the electoral symbols at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy on Friday morning.
Atik Ullah Khokan, joint general secretary of the Cumilla city Awami League, received the boat symbol on behalf of the party's candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat. Cumilla City Corporation polls are slated for June 15.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
BD elected to UNESCAP's 4 governing councils
Floods wreck havoc on roads, agriculture, fish in Sylhet
Touchless tech to soon make travel seamless at HSIA
13 held over attacking RAB men in Ctg
Health workers treating C-19 patients suffer PTSD: Study
2 CMP cops missing in Netherlands after training
Candidates get symbols


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft