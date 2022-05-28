Candidates get symbols

CUMILLA, May 27: With barely 20 days to go for the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls, the returning officer in the district has allotted electoral symbols to the candidates for the mayor's post.

Among the five CCC mayoral candidates, Awami League's Arfanul Haque Rifat got the boat symbol. Independent candidates Monirul Haque Sakku got the table clock symbol, Nizam Uddin Kaiser the horse symbol, and Kamrul Ahsan Babul the deer symbol. Islami Shashontantra Bangladesh's Rashedul Islam got the fan symbol.

Returning officer

Shahedunnani Chowdhury allotted the electoral symbols at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy on Friday morning.

Atik Ullah Khokan, joint general secretary of the Cumilla city Awami League, received the boat symbol on behalf of the party's candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat. Cumilla City Corporation polls are slated for June 15. -UNB







