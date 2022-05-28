EC to monitor social media

The Election Commission (EC) is forming a 'Media Monitoring' Committee to monitor the media including social media like Facebook and YouTube.

Four-member Media Monitoring committee is convened by EC Joint Secretary and Director (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman. The committee comprises Senior Assistant Secretary Md Aslam, Librarian Begum Nachima Akhter and Assistant Director (Public Relations) Ashadul Haque as members.

The information was given in the office order signed by EC Assistant

Director of Public Relations Md Ashaduk Haque on Thursday.

It is known that this media monitoring committee is monitoring the social media including Facebook, YouTube etc. The committee will monitor any news and propaganda about the EC on a daily basis and submit reports to the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners.

According to the terms of reference of the committee, the committee will monitor various print media, television channels, online news portals, Facebook and YouTube.

To this end, the members of the committee shall report to the convener of the committee by 11 am in the morning what news has been published in the designated media under their responsibility. The convener will present it to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners and the Secretary.

The committee also has the power to co-opt any officer if necessary.

It is learned that the media monitoring committee will not only monitor the news and propaganda of the EC, but also all the officials at the field level should be aware of the issue. In this case, the committee has to be informed if anything happens in any part of the country.

It further added that the instructions sent to the field officials said that the news related to the election and the Election Commission is being published in various social media, print media and electronic media. If any information/video related to the election and the Election Commission is disseminated through various social media (Facebook, YouTube etc) it will inform the Media Monitoring Committee.









