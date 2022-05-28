Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers would be observed on Sunday (May 29) in the country like  elsewhere in the world with due dignity.
Every year on May 29, the United Nations commemorates the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
On the day, people have to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served as military, police or civilians in UN Peacekeeping operations.
Besides, people commend their professionalism, dedication and courage and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.
On the morning of the Day, the programme would start by commemoration of the  Peacekeepers.
A reception would be held at 10:30am at the Bangabandhu International  Conference Centre for the relatives of the martyred peacekeepers and a  special presentation on UN peacekeeping activities.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to be present as the chief guest of  the reception virtually, said a press release here. The programme will be telecast live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq will also be  present at the "Peacekeeping Run-2022" in the morning.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow
No Chhatra Dal leader, activist to return home till fall off govt:Fakhrul
Ctg Juba League triennial confce begins today
Tuku made President, Munna GS
Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today
AL links campus clash to BNP’s jealousy of govt’s success
Portugal lauds BD’s growth, stability, seeks wider cooperation
23 new Covid cases in 24hrs


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft