Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow

International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers would be observed on Sunday (May 29) in the country like elsewhere in the world with due dignity.

Every year on May 29, the United Nations commemorates the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

On the day, people have to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served as military, police or civilians in UN Peacekeeping operations.

Besides, people commend their professionalism, dedication and courage and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

On the morning of the Day, the programme would start by commemoration of the Peacekeepers.

A reception would be held at 10:30am at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre for the relatives of the martyred peacekeepers and a special presentation on UN peacekeeping activities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to be present as the chief guest of the reception virtually, said a press release here. The programme will be telecast live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq will also be present at the "Peacekeeping Run-2022" in the morning.