Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:16 AM
No Chhatra Dal leader, activist to return home till fall off govt:Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

BNP held a rally organized by a section of the National People's Party (NPP), a partner in the BNP-led coalition protesting against the attack on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men, in front of the National Press Club on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Chhatra Dal will not return home before overthrowing the monster Awami League government and restoration of democracy in the country."
He said it at a discussion meeting held at the National Press Club on Friday.
The meeting was organized by a section of the National People's Party (NPP), a partner in the BNP-led coalition, demanding the elections under a non-partisan government and the right to vote.
"The BNP is not trying to put any person or party in power," Fakhrul said and added, "Chhatra Dal has started a movement to restore democracy. The movement will spread across the country from Dhaka University. Now we have to unite and liberate the country from the hands of Awami League. "
He also express anger over the Chief Justice's failure to issue a statement after the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists at the Supreme Court premises.
BNP Secretary General said, "BCL terrorists have entered the Supreme Court and mounted the attack. However, the Chief Justice and leaders of the Supreme Court Bar Association did not issue even a statement against the attack. Because today the government has converted all constitutional and democratic institutions into party institutions."
He said, "JCD leaders and activists were brutally beaten up and injured by BCL terrorist. They have attacked not only boys but also girls. One of the girls has been admitted to the ICU. " The BNP Secretary General said, "This is the character of Awami League. They are basically a terrorist group."
"The Awami League did not even respect their founder Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani. He was harassed at the party council, physically assaulted on the street. That is why he went out from Awami League and formed a new party, the National Awami Party," Fakhrul added.
"In the last 13 years, the Awami League has tortured BNP leaders and activists, filed cases against 35 lakh leaders and activists," Fakrul Islam said and added, "This situation must come to an end."
Addressing the party leaders, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Everyone has to unite the people of the country from their respective positions to build a mass movement against the government because elections are not possible under this corrupt government."


