Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:16 AM
Home Back Page

181 vying for 6 posts in 3 units

Ctg Juba League triennial confce begins today

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM May 27: Three units of Chattogram Awami Juba League, youth organisation of the Awami League, rejuvenated with the holding of triennial conferences after a long time.
The triennial conferences of Chattogram district South, North and City Units of Awami Juba League will be held on May 28, 29 and 30 respectively.
Presidents and General Secretaries of three units will be elected from a total of 181 leaders who have already submitted their bio-data to the central committee.
The deadline for submission of candidature is on April 5 for the post of President and General Secretary of three units was set on March 26.
A total of 181 leaders have submitted their bio-data to the Central Committee. Among them, 35 will be running for President and 73 of the leaders have submitted their bio-data for the post of General Secretary for the City unit, among which 9 for President and 12 for General Secretary of North unit and 13 for President and 39 for General Secretary of South unit.
The conference of Chattogram District South unit will be held on May 28 at Patiya High School ground, North unit will be held at Hathazari Parbati School ground on May 29 and the City Unit will be held at on May 30 at a city Community centre, King of Chittagong.
Of them, the conference of Chattogram district South unit of Awami Juba League was held July 23 in 2010, Chattogram North unit on December 18 in 2003 and City unit on July 9 in 2013.
The Conference of Chattogram district South unit of Awami Juba League was held July 23 in 2010 and the full-fledged committee had been formed in 2012 with AMM Tipu Sultan Chowdhury as President and Partha Sarthi as General Secretary.
The conference of Chattogram North Unit of Awami Juba League is being held after 19 years.
The conference was held on December 18 in 2003. In the conference, Syed Mafizuddin was elected as President and SM Shafiul Alam as the General Secretary.
During 2013, Chairman of Jubo League Omar Faruk appointed SM Al Mamun as President and SM Rashedul Alam as General Secretary without holding conference.
The 101 member convening committee of Chattogram City unit was formed in 2013 with Mohiuddin Bacchu as the Convenor and Farid Mahmud as Joint Convenor. Since then a full-fledged committee could not be formed after holding a conference.


