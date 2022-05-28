

Tuku made President, Munna GS

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Monayem Munna were made the president and the general secretary, respectively, of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a release.

A former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Tuku was the general secretary of the previous committee of Juba Dal. Besides, Mamun Hasa was made the senior vice-president, Nurul Islam Nayan the vice-president, Shafiqul Islam Milton the first joint general secretary, Golam Mawla Shaheen the second joint general secretary, Ishaq Sarker the organising secretary, and Kamruzzaman Dulal the office secretary of the eight-member Juba Dal committee.

Juba Dal's last committee was formed on January 17, 2017, with Saiful Islam Nirob as the president and Sultan Salahuddin Tuku as general secretary. As the party is preparing to wage a movement with a demand for holding the next parliamentary polls under a non-party neutral government, BNP has long been overhauling the party's different units and associate bodies. -UNB





















