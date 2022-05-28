Video
Home Back Page

Jubo Dal’s New Body

Tuku made President, Munna GS

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Tuku made President, Munna GS

BNP on Friday announced an eight-member partial committee of its youth wing, Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, as part of its move to overhaul the party and its associate bodies before the next general election.
Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Monayem Munna were made the president and the general secretary, respectively, of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a release.
A former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Tuku was the general secretary of the previous committee of Juba Dal. Besides, Mamun Hasa was made the senior vice-president, Nurul Islam Nayan the vice-president, Shafiqul Islam Milton the first joint general secretary, Golam Mawla Shaheen the second joint general secretary, Ishaq Sarker the organising secretary, and Kamruzzaman Dulal the office secretary of the eight-member Juba Dal committee.
Juba Dal's last committee was formed on January 17, 2017, with Saiful Islam Nirob as the president and Sultan Salahuddin Tuku as general secretary. As the party is preparing to wage a movement with a demand for holding the next parliamentary polls under a non-party neutral government, BNP has long been overhauling the party's different units and associate bodies.     -UNB


