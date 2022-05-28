



Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today

Gaffar Chowdhury's final journey will start from London in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and the body will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will receive Gaffar Chowdhury's mortal remains at the airport on behalf of the Bangladesh government.

His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00pm to 3;00pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3:30pm and then the mortal remains will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4;00pm.

Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.











Prominent writer, journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur on Saturday.Gaffar Chowdhury's final journey will start from London in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and the body will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will receive Gaffar Chowdhury's mortal remains at the airport on behalf of the Bangladesh government.His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00pm to 3;00pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3:30pm and then the mortal remains will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4;00pm.Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.