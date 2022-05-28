Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent


Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today

Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today

Prominent writer, journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur on Saturday.
Gaffar Chowdhury's final journey will start from London in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and the body will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will receive Gaffar Chowdhury's mortal remains at the airport on behalf of the Bangladesh government.
His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00pm to 3;00pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.
His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3:30pm and then the mortal remains will be taken to National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4;00pm.
Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers tomorrow
No Chhatra Dal leader, activist to return home till fall off govt:Fakhrul
Ctg Juba League triennial confce begins today
Tuku made President, Munna GS
Gaffar Chy to be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard today
AL links campus clash to BNP’s jealousy of govt’s success
Portugal lauds BD’s growth, stability, seeks wider cooperation
23 new Covid cases in 24hrs


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft