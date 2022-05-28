AL links campus clash to BNP’s jealousy of govt’s success

The ruling Awami League (AL) leaders think that by seeing the success of the government initiated development projects including the country's much-anticipated Padma Bridge dream project, their prime political opposition BNP and its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) want to create an unstable situation in the country from their jealousy and envy.

AL leaders also think that seeing the achievement of the current government, BNP leaders got angry and scared by thinking that their masks are getting unveiled in front of people.

The ruling party leaders said that they are getting smell of deep conspiracy of BNP and their alliances.

That's why, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday at a press briefing said BNP is conspiring to commit murders on Dhaka University campus to destabilize the country.

He said, "BNP leaders have lost their minds after seeing the progress of mega projects, including Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnafuli Tunnel. The BNP secretary general, who is suffering from political hallucinations, is lying one after another."

Participating at a rally on Friday in the city, BNP leaders gave warning of resistance, not protest. They also warned of the fall of the government.

While talking to the Daily Observer, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "BNP has no ability to fell Awami League through movement. BNP leaders are provoking in front of the press club every day. Getting provocation from their senior leaders, Chhatra Dal has been creating turmoil in Dhaka University campus."

"In the name of political activities if someone wants to create violence and chaotic situation in the country then they will be suppressed with strict hands," he added.

In the last few days, there have been chases between the student organizations in several places of the country including Dhaka University. As a result, tense situation is prevailing everywhere in the Dhaka University.

Regarding this, another AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We are not taking well the present situation of the universities including Dhaka University. Some irregular and unnamed students are trying to create chaos in the campus. They are giving slogan of killing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina like her family members including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

"Moved with this disrespect, general students are protesting the JCD everywhere. I hope concerned authority will take proper steps against the culprits," he added.

Nasim also said, "There is no problem if BNP does systematic political movement. But, BNP leaders always want to create disarray in the country. Basically, they cannot tolerate the success of the AL run government. They feel shy and get scared by thinking that their real face will be unveiled in front of people."







