23 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh registered 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,953,379, health authorities said.

With no new Covid deaths reported during the period, the total fatalities from the pandemic have so far remained unchanged at 29,130.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.59 per cent from Thursday's 0.65 per cent as 3,899 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday, the country saw 28 new cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent as 221 patients recovered during this period. -UNB

















