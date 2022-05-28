44th BCS preli exam held



The preliminary test for the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination was held on Friday. This photo was taken from Motijheel Govt Boys High School in the city. photo : Observer

The exam started simultaneously in centres of eight divisional cities-- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur from 10:00am to noon on Friday.

Some 350,716 job seekers from all over the country took part in the test. This year, the government will take 1,710 officers in different cadres while 205 candidates are contesting for each seat.









