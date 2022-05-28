Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly

MONTREAL, MAY 27: Canadian football authorities cancelled an upcoming friendly against Iran on Thursday following a backlash against the game led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada's game against fellow World Cup qualifiers Iran in Vancouver on June 5 was seen by Canadian football authorities as pivotal preparation for this year's finals in Qatar in one of the few remaining international windows of 2022.

However, the fixture provoked a storm of controversy, with Trudeau voicing opposition to the game, describing it this week as a "bad idea."

Stinging criticism also came from the families of passengers killed when Iranian armed forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020.

Eighty-five Canadian citizens and permanent residents were among the 176 people who perished in the tragedy, which the Iranian armed forces later described as a mistake.

"Canada Soccer has cancelled the international match that was scheduled for 5 June 2022 against Iran as part of the men's national team preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," Canada Soccer said in a brief statement Thursday.

The cancellation was welcomed by the Canadian government. -AFP