Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:15 AM
Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MONTREAL, MAY 27: Canadian football authorities cancelled an upcoming friendly against Iran on Thursday following a backlash against the game led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canada's game against fellow World Cup qualifiers Iran in Vancouver on June 5 was seen by Canadian football authorities as pivotal preparation for this year's finals in Qatar in one of the few remaining international windows of 2022.
However, the fixture provoked a storm of controversy, with Trudeau voicing opposition to the game, describing it this week as a "bad idea."
Stinging criticism also came from the families of passengers killed when Iranian armed forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020.
Eighty-five Canadian citizens and permanent residents were among the 176 people who perished in the tragedy, which the Iranian armed forces later described as a mistake.
"Canada Soccer has cancelled the international match that was scheduled for 5 June 2022 against Iran as part of the men's national team preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," Canada Soccer said in a brief statement Thursday.
The cancellation was welcomed by the Canadian government.    -AFP



