Iran says Canada's football friendly cancellation political

TEHRAN, MAY 27: Tehran on Friday said "politics" was behind the decision by Canadian football authorities to cancel a friendly against Iran in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

"Canada's decision to call off a friendly with Iran is testimony to the fact" that it "can't keep politics off the pitch", Kazem Gharibabadi, vice-president of Iran's judiciary tweeted.

Canada's game against Iran in Vancouver on June 5 was seen by Canadian football authorities as pivotal to preparations for the finals to be held in Qatar later this year.

But the fixture created controversy, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opposed to the game, describing it as a "bad idea".

The families of passengers killed when Iranian armed forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020 had criticised the fixture. -AFP







