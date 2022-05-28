Video
Qatar braces for 200,000 daily World Cup air passengers

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, MAY 27: Qatar will only let football fans with match tickets enter the Gulf state during the World Cup tournament, officials said Thursday as they announced that scores of shuttle flights would bring in thousands of fans each day from neighbouring countries.
Facing growing pressure to cope with the four-week football tournament, Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said the national airline would halt some routes to countries not involved in the 32-nation tournament during the tournament and reduce others.
Baker, who is also tourist minister, said Qatar's Hamad International Airport and the older Doha International Airport would double capacity so that they can process more than 200,000 people a day.
The tiny state is desperately trying to find rooms for the 1.4 million predicted visitors and a top World Cup organising committee official said only fans with tickets would be allowed in during the four weeks from November 21.
Fans will have to get a special pass, a Haya card, to enter the country and stadiums. They will need a match ticket to get the pass.  
Saeed Al-Kuwari, director of the Haya digital platform for the organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told AFP: "The only people who will enter the country during the tournament are holders of the Haya digital card."
Qataris and legal residents will also be able to enter but authorities have yet to announce how business people will be processed.
Baker announced that Saudia, Kuwait Airways, flydubai and Oman Air will organise more than 160 daily flights from November 20 to bring supporters on one-day trips to see matches.
Officials estimate that more than 20,000 fans could come in each day on the shuttles.
Saudia chief executive Ibrahim Koshy said his airline would run at least 30 daily round trip flights from the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah, that could carry 10,000 fans.
Flydubai would operate at least 30 return flights, Kuwait Airways 10 and Oman Air 24, Baker said.
All flights would be reserved for fans with World Cup tickets who would go through a special booking that Baker promised would provide a "seamless" immigration and security processing as though they were entering on a domestic flight.
Baker said Qatar's civil aviation authorities were increasing airspace capacity so that the three runways at Hamad airport could operate "continuously" during the World Cup.    -AFP


