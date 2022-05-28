Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool eye Champ League revenge against Real

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

A picture taken in Paris on May 27, 2022, shows the UEFA Champions League trophy on display on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool. photo: AFP

A picture taken in Paris on May 27, 2022, shows the UEFA Champions League trophy on display on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool. photo: AFP

LONDON, MAY 27: "We have a score to settle," Mohamed Salah posted on social media moments after Real Madrid set up a re-match with Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final.
Salah's first appearance in European club football's showpiece game came to an agonisingly premature end in Kyiv four years ago.
The Egypt forward made a tearful first-half exit after suffering a shoulder injury in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos, who was accused of cynically slamming his opponent into the turf.
Madrid went on to win 3-1 and Salah has never been able to shake the bitter memories of that night.
"That was the worst moment in my career," the 29-year-old said at Liverpool's pre-match media day this week. "I was really, really down in that time.
"I was like: 'We cannot lose this way.' I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League (final) for all of us."
Salah made amends 12 months later, scoring a penalty as Liverpool beat Tottenham to be crowned European champions for the sixth time.
But even though Ramos has since moved on to Paris Saint-Germain, Salah would dearly love to make Real pay when they meet again at the Stade de France this weekend.
"I think it is revenge time," Salah said as he picked up his award as the Football Writers' Association player of the year earlier this month.
While Salah has retaliation on his mind, he travels to Paris besieged by concerns over his form, his fitness and even his long-term future at Liverpool.
His 23rd goal of the Premier League season against Wolves on Sunday meant he finished as the joint top-scorer in the competition alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min.
It is the third time he has topped the charts and he added lustre to his season by also finishing as the top provider of assists.
Yet the stunning early-season form that secured Salah the writers' honour has deserted him in recent months.
His 31st club goal of the campaign as Liverpool narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Sunday was just his third in his past 17 games for club and country.
That run includes a defeat on penalties against teammate Sadio Mane's Senegal in a World Cup play-off, a repeat of the result in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.
The demands of an exhausting season are beginning to show even before the final in Paris, for a player who is rarely injured.
Salah was forced off early in Liverpool's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea and did not start either of their final two league games to ensure he was fit to face Madrid.
The caution shown by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side were chasing an unprecedented quadruple until they were pipped to the league title by City, is understandable.
In five seasons since returning to England Salah has scored 156 goals, playing a huge role in Liverpool's first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020, as well as their runs to three Champions League finals.
One persistent cloud on the horizon is that his contract expires at the end of next season and negotiations have dragged on, with reports that he wants to be the Premier League's highest-paid player.
Salah confirmed this week that he would at least see out the final year of his deal, but refused to commit his longer-term future to the Reds.
Despite his history with Madrid, Real could now prove the most likely destination should he choose to leave Anfield.
Los Blancos are in need of a superstar signing to soften the blow of being turned down by Kylian Mbappe, who has decided to remain at PSG.
Liverpool boast impressive attacking riches but a fit and firing Salah would be a huge weapon against Carlo Ancelotti's Real -- and the player himself has clearly not lost confidence.
"If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best," he told BeIn Sports.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly
Melbourne City aim to emulate Man City with back-to-back titles
Iran says Canada's football friendly cancellation political
Qatar braces for 200,000 daily World Cup air passengers
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16
Liverpool eye Champ League revenge against Real
Australia bids farewell to Andrew Symonds after car crash tragedy
Bangladesh national football team reach Indonesia


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft