Bangladesh national football team reach Indonesia

Bangladesh national football team reached Indonesia on Friday at 12 noon (BST) safely to play FIFA tier-1 Int'l match against Indonesia national football team scheduled to be held on June 1 in Jakarta.

All the team members are well and fit, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation this evening.

The booters will hold their first training session today (Saturday) from 4.30 pm to 6 pm (BST) at Celora Bandung Lautan Api Bandung Stadium.

After playing the FIFA tier-1 Int'l match, Bangladesh team then move to Malaysia to participate in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held from June 8-14.

Bangladesh which placed at group E along with Bahrain Turkmenistan and Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup, will play the first match against Bahrain on June 8, play the second match against Turkmenistan on June 11 and play the third match against host Malaysia on June 14.

Squad:

Anisur Rahman, Mohammad Nayeem, Ashraful Islam Rana, Yeasin Arafat, Biswasnath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rayhan Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Isa Mia, Tarek Kazi, Sohel Rana, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rakib Hossain, Meraj Hossain Opi, Jamal Bhuyan, Masuk MIA Zoni, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sazzad Hossain, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Mia and Suman Reza.

Officials - Iqbal Hossain (team manager), Mohidul Rahman ( team observer), Paul Thomas Smalley ( technical director of BFF), Javier Cabrera ( head coach), Masud Parvez Kaiser and Hasan Al Mamun (assistant coach), Biplob Bhattacharjee ( goal keeping coach), Ivran Razlog ( fitness coach), Hasan Mahmud ( media manager), Mohammad Mohsin ( team attendant), Sydur Rahman (team doctor)and Goljar Ahmed (team physio). -BSS









