Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh national football team reach Indonesia

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Bangladesh national football team reached Indonesia on Friday at 12 noon (BST) safely to play FIFA tier-1 Int'l match against Indonesia national football team scheduled to be held on June 1 in Jakarta.
All the team members are well and fit, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation this evening.
The booters will hold their first training session today (Saturday) from 4.30 pm to 6 pm (BST) at Celora Bandung Lautan Api Bandung Stadium.
After playing the FIFA tier-1 Int'l match, Bangladesh team then move to Malaysia to participate in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held from June 8-14.
Bangladesh which placed at group E along with Bahrain Turkmenistan and Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup, will play the first match against Bahrain on June 8, play the second match against Turkmenistan on June 11 and play the third match against host Malaysia on June 14.
Squad:
Anisur Rahman, Mohammad Nayeem, Ashraful Islam Rana, Yeasin Arafat, Biswasnath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rayhan Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Isa Mia, Tarek Kazi, Sohel Rana, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rakib Hossain, Meraj Hossain Opi, Jamal Bhuyan, Masuk MIA Zoni, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sazzad Hossain, Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Mia and Suman Reza.
Officials - Iqbal Hossain (team manager), Mohidul Rahman ( team observer), Paul Thomas Smalley ( technical director of BFF), Javier Cabrera ( head coach), Masud Parvez Kaiser and Hasan Al Mamun (assistant coach), Biplob Bhattacharjee ( goal keeping coach), Ivran Razlog ( fitness coach), Hasan Mahmud ( media manager), Mohammad Mohsin ( team attendant), Sydur Rahman (team doctor)and Goljar Ahmed (team physio).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada Soccer cancels Iran football friendly
Melbourne City aim to emulate Man City with back-to-back titles
Iran says Canada's football friendly cancellation political
Qatar braces for 200,000 daily World Cup air passengers
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz hunt spots in French Open last 16
Liverpool eye Champ League revenge against Real
Australia bids farewell to Andrew Symonds after car crash tragedy
Bangladesh national football team reach Indonesia


Latest News
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
BNP announces new Jubo Dal panel
European Union in talks for common purchase of monkeypox vaccine
Banks to remain open Saturday for hajj management
20 injured in clash over land dispute in Sylhet
‘Agamikal’ to hit screens on June 3
CPB, Left Alliance won't join election under party govt: Selim
Jute cultivation exceeds target in Khulna
CPD, TIB also feel jealous of Padma Bridge: Hasan
BNP holds talks with Labour Party to wage united movement
Most Read News
Putin ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions
Prostitution is legal profession: Indian Supreme Court
Ukraine says war in east at 'maximum intensity'
Rain with gusty wind of maximum 80km of speed over 8 divisions likely
PM Sheikh Hasina’s Proposals on global economic crisis
Two college students killed in Barisal bike accident
Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh in second Test, win series 1-0
The photo of Makenna Lee Elrod, a little girl victim of the shooting
Complaint box to be set up at all offices of Education Ministry
Cumilla city polls: Candidates get symbols
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft