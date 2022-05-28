'Playing on bad pitches hurt Bangladesh's Test progress'

Head coach Russell Domingo came hard on the past management of the Bangladesh team, saying that playing on bad pitches in the past hurt the side's progress in the Test cricket, which is evidenced in the way they are losing the matches currently.

The hosts prepared designed pitch at home during the tenure of Chandika Hathurusingha to beat teams like Australia and England. During that period they won a number of matches against some top guns at home but struggled at foreign soil.

As Domingo took the charge, he advocated for good pitches but the result was not satisfactory as Bangladesh started struggling on good pitches even at home. They played Tests against West Indies, Pakistan and now against Sri Lanka and lost all of those series.

According to Domingo the habit of playing on bad pitches now haunted Bangladesh.

"It might help you in a one-off Test match, but it is not going to help in the long-run development of the Test team. With all due respect to past Test, those may have hurt us in going forward," Domingo said on Friday.

"When we get on good pitches, and I am a big advocate of playing on good pitches, we come second. If we feel that we have to doctor pitches, then we have no chance away from home."

Bangladesh got two good pitches in Chattogram and Dhaka. While they played well in Chattogram, in Dhaka, they experienced top order collapse in both innings, which was frustrating to see, said Domingo.

"These two were good pitches. The reason they are not, is that they are so used to playing on bad pitches. Playing on good pitches will mean better development in the long run," he said.

"I know everyone wants to win. I know a quick fix is them getting 100, we getting 110. But the team is not going to get better that way. I understand that those series were one-all, they didn't win the series." BSS





