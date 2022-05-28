Inter-district age group women's swimming begins

Sultana Kamal inter-district age group women's swimming competition has began from on Friday at Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest with Bangladesh Women's Sports Association's (BWSA) President Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, MP, in the chair, organized by BWSA.

A total of 114 players from 19 districts across the country in three age groups (group A age 08-12 years), (group B age 11-12 years) and group C 13-14 years) are taking part in the nine events-- 100m back stroke, 50m back stroke, 100m free style, 100m butterfly, 50m free style, 100m breast stroke, 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 50m back stroke and 100m free style.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin is expected to present as the chief guest and distribute the prizes in the closing ceremony.

The participating teams are Bandarban, Rangpur, Jhenaidah Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Gaibandha, Munshiganj, Kishoreganj, Bhola, Bagerhat, Rajbari, Madaripur, Dhaka, Habiganj, Lakshmipur and Shariatpur. -BSS



