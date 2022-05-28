Video
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Bankrupt Lankans get solace winning Test series against Tigers

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Sports Reporter

Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) receives the series trophy from Nazmul Hassan the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board after Sri Lanka won the second Test cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) receives the series trophy from Nazmul Hassan the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board after Sri Lanka won the second Test cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Hosts Bangladesh lost the 2nd and the final of the two-match Test series by 10 wickets on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka to lose the series 1-0.
Resuming from overnight's 34 for four, Bangladesh lost the overnight's set batter Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket in the first hour of the day's game. Mushfiq added eight runs to previous day's 15.
Shakib Al Hasan came to bat at seven after the fall of Mushfiq's wicket. The experienced all-rounder started to swing his bat from the very first ball and picked up his 28th Test fifty in style.
He along with man on song Liton Das stood valuable 103-run's partnership dominating over the visiting bowlers throughout the first session of the day. Liton was two short of a fifty till lunch, pick up the 13th fifty soon after the lunch and lost his concentration to give a return catch to Asitha Fernando scoring 52 runs. Shakib followed Liton couple of overs later when he was on 58. None of the tail-ender could even stand for a while in the middle against Lankan bowlers as Bangladesh were bowled out on 169.
Speedster Asitha hauled six wickets for 51 runs while Kasun Rajitha took two and Ramesh Mendis took the rest.
By virtue of 141-run's lead, Sri Lanka got a tinny target of 29 runs to achieve which they took in three overs only.
Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss but lost top five batters within 6.5 overs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan among the top five were returned for respective ducks. Opener Joy was bowled out cleanly in the very 2nd ball of the game, Tamim followed Joy in the next over while Shakib was dismissed in the first ball he faced as the 5th batter.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque had gone for eight and nine runs respectively.  
Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 175 and Liton Das's 141-run's splendid innings duo however, gave Bangladesh to a heavily built total of 365-run's in first innings.
Lankan speedster duo Kasun Rajitha and Avishka Fernando shared all but one Bangladesh wickets between them. Rajitha picked up the maiden fifer of his career. He hauled five for 64 and Asitha claimed four for 93.
Sri Lanka in reply, posted mammoth 506 on the board ridding on twin centuries from Angello Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. Mathews was unbeaten on 145, Chandimal got out on 124. Besides, Dimuth Karunaratne scored 80, Dhanajaya de Silva 58 and Oshada Fernando gathered 57 runs.
Shakib Al Hasan was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who notched five for 96 runs delivering 40.1 overs while speedster Ebadot Hossain hauled four for 148 runs. It was the 19th fifer for Shakib.
Asitha named the Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul in the match as the 2nd Lankan pacers after Chaminda Vaas while Angelo Mathews was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 344 runs with two centuries.





