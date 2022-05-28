Video
95 distressed labourers get Tk 43 lakh grants in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

RAJSHAHI, May 27: A total of 95 distressed and injured labourers, family members of the deceased ones and talented kids were given grants worth Taka 43.05 lakh aimed at mitigating their financial constraints.
On behalf of the Bangladesh Shramik Kalyan Foundation, Rajshahi divisional officer of the Department of Labours distributed the bank cheques of the grants at its office here on Thursday.
The recipients were from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Pabna districts.
Director and Registrar of Trade Union of the labour office Aminul Haque accompanied by Assistant Directors Razia Sultana, Mijanur Rahman and Al Muzahidul Islam and Labour Officer Salma Khatun distributed the grants.
Speaking on the occasion, Aminul Haque said the labourers and workers play a vital role in the country's economic development. "But, they remained neglected in occupational health. They met accidents several times while on duty, causing a loss to the national economy," he said.
He, however, said the present government is committed to ensuring occupational health and safety of workers.
Haque also said an occupational safety and health institute is being established in the city for disseminating ideas about occupational accident, safety and disease prevention to the factory workers and day labourers.
The construction work of the "National Occupational Health and Safety related Research and Training Institute" is now on the final stage at Terakhadia area here.
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been implementing the project on 19 bighas of land with an estimated cost of around Taka 165 crore.
Upon its successful implementation, the institute will contribute a lot to ensuring sound health and safety of all factory and industry workers.    -BSS


