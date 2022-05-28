Institutional delivery for eliminating obstetric fistula stressed

RANGPUR, May 27: Experts at a discussion have stressed on ensuring institutional delivery of pregnant mothers, proper antenatal and postnatal supervision and preventing child marriage are crucial to eliminate obstetric fistula.

They viewed this at the event organized by Rangpur Divisional Health Department at the conference of Civil Surgeon's Office in the city in observance of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula-2022 on Thursday afternoon.

The Directorate General of Health Services and LAMB Hospital under the UNFPA Bangladesh funded Elimination of Genital Fistula by Capturing, Treating, Rehabilitating and Reintegrating in Bangladesh (FRRei) project extended support to arrange the event.

Thirty participants including officials and experts of the Health Department, UNFPA Bangladesh, LAMB Hospital and 10 cured obstetric fistula patients from Sadar, Taraganj, Gangachara and Pirgachha upazilas in Rangpur district participated in the event.

Cured patients Morsheda of Taraganj upazila, Peyari of Harati village in Rangpur Sadar and Rawshan Ara of Pirgachha upazilas narrated their unbearable experiences of suffering from obstetric fistula and getting cured with treatments from LAMB Hospital.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam attended the discussion as the chief guest with Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr. Md. Shamim Ahmed in the chair. -BSS













