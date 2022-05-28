Video
Saturday, 28 May, 2022
Training on bio-pesticide technology begins in Jamalpur

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

JAMALPUR, May 27: A two-day training on 'Insect and Disease Management of Fruits and Vegetables through Bio-pesticide' began at the seminar room of Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) in the town today.
Chief Scientific Officer of RARS, Jamalpur Dr Manjurul Kadir inaugurated the training programme as the chief guest with Chief Scientific Officer of Entomology Department of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur Dr Nirmal Kumar Datta in the chair on Friday morning.
Entomology Department of BARI under the project of "Innovation and Extension of Bio-pesticide Technology for Insect and Disease Management on Vegetable, Fruit and Battle leaf crops in Bangladesh" arranged the training. Dr Manjurul Kadir said present government is implementing various programmes to ensure nutrition by producing poisonous-free food.
With a view to produce safe food, bio-pesticide should be used and farmers should avoid using harmful chemical pesticides which will kill many friendly insects and pollute crops and environment, he added.
Principal Scientific Officer of RARS Dr Md Abdul Mannan, Principal Scientific Officer Dr Md Sultan Ahmed and Principal Scientific Officer Dr Akhtaruzzaman Sarkar spoke at the opening session.
A total of 210 participants-- 70 college teachers, 70 school teachers and 70 farmers-of Jamalpur and Sherpur districts are taking part in the training.    -BSS


