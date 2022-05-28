Helpless people get financial aid

PAIKGACCHA, KHULNA, May 27: The distressed and helpless people in Paikgachha Upazila of the district have received the check of financial assistance given by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through Khulna-6 lawmaker Alhaj Akhtaruzzaman Babu.

The MP handed over the checks worth Tk 17,00000 among 10 persons as chief guest at a programme in Paikgachha Upazila Parishad auditorium on Wednesday morning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamtaz Begum presided over the programme while Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu, Vice-Chairmen Shiabuddin Firoz Bulu and Lipika Dhali, Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha Police Station Ziaur Rahman, and DGM of Rural Electrification Board Rejayet Ali were present as special guests.

Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad and General Secretary of the Press Club M Moslem Uddin Ahmed, among others, were also present during the distribution.