Litchi bazars get momentum at Gurudaspur



Litchi being sold in Kanu Molla's shop at Bergangarampur of Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

In different haats, bazars and in open places, display and trading of the summer fruit are taking place at a large-scale.

Plucked litchi stocks are piled in clusters. Fariahs (middlemen) are coming from far and remote areas. They are sending purchased fruits to different districts and divisional towns.

Growers expect to fulfil their dreams and get fair prices amid hostile weather.

A visit to Chalanbeel region found full-scale plucking of litchis in different orchards from morning to evening. Labourers and family members are plucking litchis. In warehouses trading is in momentum.

Centring the seasonal fruit, permanent and temporary warehouses have grown up.

Litchi farming is expanding gradually in sandy loam soil of Chalanbeel. This season litchi was cultivated on about 11,000 hectares of (ha) of land in Chalanbeel, stretching Gurudaspur, Baraigram, and Singra in Natore District and Pabna District's Chatmohar, Sirajganj's Tarash Upazila.

Of the total, 410 ha have been farmed in Gurudaspur Upazila, with mostly at Nazirpur Union.

After changing hands of fariahs and mahajans, litchis are now sent to Bogura, Sirajganj, Jashore, Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and other parts.

Wholesalers and small seasonal traders are purchasing litchis from fields. Some of them have booked gardens in advance.

Bheranga Rampur Kanu and Mollarhat are biggest litchi bazars in Gurudaspur. There are 20-25 fruits warehouses in these bazaars. Besides, wholesale and retail trading of litchis is going in full swing in other areas, such as Molla Bazar, Biaghat Sujar Morr, Mashinda, Dhamaichhat in Tarash, and Bahadurpur Bazar in Singra Upazila.

Sakhawat Hossain Molla, president of Bergangarampur Kanu Mollar Bazar Warehouse Owners' Association, said, everyday 30-35 litchi-laden trucks are leaving Chalanbeel region. Each small basket contains 1,000 pieces of litchi while 2,000 and 3,000 pieces are carried in medium and large baskets respectively.

Per 1,000 litchis are selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,600. This year bazaars have taken lease at Tk 5.75 lakh. The trading is likely to continue for highest 15 days.

He said, they are affected for not khajna (Tax)-paying by traders.

Gurudaspur Upazila Agriculture Officer Harun ur Rashid said, in fact, litchis are mostly grown in Gurudaspur; seeing success cases of Gurudaspur growers, farmers in other upazilas have shown interest in litchi farming; and the interest of growers is also going up for getting good yield and good price.

Gurudaspur is known for rich species of litchi including China, Bombay and Mozaffar. There are 205 litchi orchards in the upazila across 410 ha. The target of litchi production has been fixed at 3,000 tonnes.











