Man gets life term for killing wife in Laxmipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, May 27: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life term in jail for killing his wife in Raipur Upazila in 2020.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Md Rashed, 26, son of Ali Haider, a resident of Dakshin Raipur Village in Raipur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Rashed killed his wife Sima Akhter Sumi, 19, daughter of Khokon Saiyal of Char Bangshi Village, following an altercation over family issue on May 3, 2020.

Later, police submitted the charge-sheet against Rashed to the court after investigation.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.





















