Three electrocuted in 3 dists

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Jamalpur and Barishal, in three days.

CHANDPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin Bepari, 28, son of Harun ar-Rashid, a resident of Chaliyapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jasim came in contact with an electric wire while he was disconnecting the power of his shrimp enclosure in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to nearby Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Md Sujon and Mohin Uddin, two passersby were also injured as they came forward to rescue Jasim.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hajiganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Jobair Syed confirmed the incident, adding that they went to the health complex and informed the matter to Faridganj PS.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rafiul Islam, 23, son of Abdus Salam Mia, a resident of Char Pogaldigha Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila. He was a student at a local college.

Pogaldigha Union Parishad (UP) Member Mostafizur Rahman said Rafiul came in contact with live electricity in the evening while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.

BARISHAL: A village doctor was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Baidya, 50, a resident of Natharkandi Village in the upazila. He was the husband of former UP member of Harta Union Rupali Baidya.

Local sources said Bijoy Baidya came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was working at home, which left him critically injured.

Critically injured Bijoy Baidya was rescued and taken to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.











