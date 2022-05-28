Mosque imam gets life term for raping child in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 27: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced the imam of a local mosque to life-term of imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in Taraganj Upazila in 2020.

Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge M Ali Ahmed passed the order in the afternoon.

The convict is Atiqul Islam, the imam of a mosque in Ghonirampur area of the upazila. He used to teach Arabic to the children of the area.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Atiqul sent all the students to home except the girl after he had finished teaching in the morning on November 4, 2020.

Later, he took the girl to his room beside the mosque, and raped her there.

After that, locals detained Atiqul and handed him over to Taraganj Police Station (PS).

Being a plaintiff, the victim's father filed a case with the PS accusing Atiqul.





















