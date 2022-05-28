4,000 litres of soya bean oil seized at Sreenagar

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ, May 27: A mobile court here on Thursday seized 4,000 litres of soya bean oil from two shops in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Sreenagar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Sajib Ahmed fined the owners of the shops Tk one lakh for selling oil at high prices after hoarding illegally.

Sajib Ahmed said a team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) conducted a drive at Sayed Store and Selim Store in Kolapara Bazar in the afternoon and found 4,000 litres of soya bean oil.

He said they fined the shop owners Tk 50,000 each and seized the oil hoarded in warehouses.

After that, the seized oil was sold to consumers at the fixed price, the executive magistrate added.









