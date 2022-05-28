Four unnatural deaths in four districts

Four people died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Bogura, Habiganj and Thakurgaon, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of a six-storey building in Sinagir Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Russell Mia, 25, was a resident of Bijoypasha Village in Sadar Upazila of Gopalganj District.

Local sources said Russell Mia along with workers was working in an under construction building of Technical Training Institute in Kashimnagar Mohalla under Singair Municipality on Wednesday.

Suddenly, he fell from the rooftop of the six-storey building at around 3pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sinagir Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Russell dead.

Sub-Inspector of Singair Police Station (PS) Bakhtiar Hossain said the family members of the deceased took the body to home.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A young man died after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Kanai Bashfor, 20, was the son of Patla Bashfor, a resident of Uttar Saha Para area under Sherpur Municipality.

Local sources said Kanai was cleaning the septic tank of the house of one Paritash Chandra in Dakshin Saha Para area at noon. At one stage, he died after inhaling the toxic gas from the septic tank.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was received from them.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Sherpur PS in this connection.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: After eating few pieces of naphthalene mistakenly, a minor boy from Madhabpur Upazila of the district died in a Dhaka hospital on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tahsin Ahmed, 7, son of Mizanur Rahman of Gobindapur Village in the upazila.

Family source said, five days back while playing in his bedroom he swallowed few naphthalenes (substances used to save clothes from bugs) assuming these as chocolates and fell sick.

He was immediately brought to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex. Later on, he was referred to a hospital in Dhaka for better treatment. But he died in the morning due to reaction of poisonous naphthalene.

THAKURGAON: A man died from snakebite in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman, 45, a resident of Ronbag Village under Borobari Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Azizur while he was taking straw from a pile for his cattle at night, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital at around 11pm, where the on-duty doctor declared Azizur dead.

He was, later, buried at his family graveyard in the area after Johar prayer on Monday.

Borobari Union Parishad Chairman Akram Hossain confirmed the incident.







