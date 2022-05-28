

Heavy rain, high labour cost hamper Boro harvesting at Fulbari

Mostly thousands of marginal farmers in the upazila have fallen into uttered disarray with their harvesting activities. Cloudy sky and wind coupling heavy rainfall are creating hindrance to carrying out their harvesting.

Knee-level water is flowing across wide fields of ripen Boro. Rich farmers are cutting away their fields at higher labourer costs. But small farmers can't afford it. They are also in fear of sinking their other crops including jute.

The non-stop raining is causing swelling to water level in all rivers in the upazila. The people living on the river banks are apprehending a bigger flood.

Despite the rough weather with cloudy sky, farmers were seen busy in cutting, thrashing, and drying paddy on house yards.

In different areas, gusty wind has been continuing for the last 10-12 days. Thousands of farmers were seen cutting paddy under knee-level water.

Agriculture labourers who were supposed to take Tk 3,000 per bigha are now asking for Tk 5,000 to 5,500.

A Kurushaferusha Village farmer in the upazila Shoilan Chandra said, "I have cultivated Boro on two bighas this year. Per bigha cutting wage was Tk 2,800 to Tk 3,000 in the last year. But this year the labourer cost has increased to Tk 4,000-Tk 5,000."

He further said, his farming cost has stood at Tk 10,000 to Tk 11,000 including Tk 2,500 irrigation fare. He is expecting a yield of Tk 18-20 maunds per bigha. If paddy price does not go up, he will have to count loss.

I could not dry my lifted paddy, he added.

Afzal Hossain and Moktar Ali of Gazerkuti Village said, he could have cut his half fields. He is managing cutting of his paddy at Tk 5,000 per bigha. "We are waiting for sun shine to dry our crops, but witnessing rainfall intermittently," he added.

Acting Officer of Rajarhat Weather and Agriculture Observatory Office-Kurigram Abdus Sabur Mia said, impacted by the monsoon weather, intermittent rainfall has been continuing in moderate and heavy scales for the last 10-12 days across Kurigram District.

From May 13 to May 21, a 420 mililitre rainfall was recorded in the district. Moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to continue in the next two days, he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, Boro yielded better this year compared to last year's; Boro was farmed on 10,215 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila this year; so far 7,000 ha have been cut; but farmers are facing problem in drying their paddy.

She further said, if the current raining continues, a flood is likely within few days.





FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 23: Boro paddy cutting, thrashing, boiling and drying are hampered seriously in Fulbari Upazila of the district due to unabated gusty wind and rainfall.Mostly thousands of marginal farmers in the upazila have fallen into uttered disarray with their harvesting activities. Cloudy sky and wind coupling heavy rainfall are creating hindrance to carrying out their harvesting.Knee-level water is flowing across wide fields of ripen Boro. Rich farmers are cutting away their fields at higher labourer costs. But small farmers can't afford it. They are also in fear of sinking their other crops including jute.The non-stop raining is causing swelling to water level in all rivers in the upazila. The people living on the river banks are apprehending a bigger flood.Despite the rough weather with cloudy sky, farmers were seen busy in cutting, thrashing, and drying paddy on house yards.In different areas, gusty wind has been continuing for the last 10-12 days. Thousands of farmers were seen cutting paddy under knee-level water.Agriculture labourers who were supposed to take Tk 3,000 per bigha are now asking for Tk 5,000 to 5,500.A Kurushaferusha Village farmer in the upazila Shoilan Chandra said, "I have cultivated Boro on two bighas this year. Per bigha cutting wage was Tk 2,800 to Tk 3,000 in the last year. But this year the labourer cost has increased to Tk 4,000-Tk 5,000."He further said, his farming cost has stood at Tk 10,000 to Tk 11,000 including Tk 2,500 irrigation fare. He is expecting a yield of Tk 18-20 maunds per bigha. If paddy price does not go up, he will have to count loss.I could not dry my lifted paddy, he added.Afzal Hossain and Moktar Ali of Gazerkuti Village said, he could have cut his half fields. He is managing cutting of his paddy at Tk 5,000 per bigha. "We are waiting for sun shine to dry our crops, but witnessing rainfall intermittently," he added.Acting Officer of Rajarhat Weather and Agriculture Observatory Office-Kurigram Abdus Sabur Mia said, impacted by the monsoon weather, intermittent rainfall has been continuing in moderate and heavy scales for the last 10-12 days across Kurigram District.From May 13 to May 21, a 420 mililitre rainfall was recorded in the district. Moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to continue in the next two days, he added.Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, Boro yielded better this year compared to last year's; Boro was farmed on 10,215 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila this year; so far 7,000 ha have been cut; but farmers are facing problem in drying their paddy.She further said, if the current raining continues, a flood is likely within few days.