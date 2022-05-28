Lightning strike kills woman at Chunarughat

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ, May 27: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Fulbanu Begum, 50, wife of Serag Ali, a resident of Dudhpatil Village under Gazipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck the woman at around 11:30am when she came to bring back her two cows to home from a field amid rain, which left the cattle dead on the spot and Fulbanu severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Officer-in-Charge of Chunarughat Police Station Md Ali Ashraf confirmed the incident.











