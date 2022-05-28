6,000 trees of 90 mango species in Feni farm



Major (Rtd) Md Solaiman in his mango farm.

The irrigation project is located along the Feni River. The farm has been developed by Major (Rtd) Md Solaiman.

Mango species of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Naogaon and all areas of the country are available in the grove.

Besides, mango species of the USA, Spain, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and other counties have been farmed in the garden.

After retiring in 1986, Solaiman set up the farm primarily on six acres of family-owned land in 1992 at Tk 3 lakh. Later on, it was promoted to a combined farm of 65 acres including about 15 acres of only mango.

This year he targeted a mango production of 40 metric tons (MT). But the target was revised to 35 MT due to less yielding caused by rough weather.

Farm's 90 species included Banana, Simsagor, Lengra, Gopalbhog, Khirsapat, Rupali, Tolapuli, Amrupali, Hanribhanga, Lubna, Palmar, Lakkanbhog, Mohanbhog, Khirpuli, ShahiPachhanda, Rajbhog, Mirzapuri, Kishanbhog, Fazli, Chosa, Aswina, Amritobhog, Rani Pachhanda, Krishnabhog, Dil Pachhanda, Bombai(Malda), Surjapuri, Misaribhog, Sreedhan, Golap Khas, Brindabani, Dil Khosh, Kohitur, Baromasi, Kancha Mita, Kohinur, Chaitali, Zafran, Dudh Kumar, Mariam, Dudhsar, Babui Janki, White Mango, Chhabira, Honey View (Philippine), Dewri (Thailand), Wachhed (Australia), Madhuchaki, Mithua, Shraboni, Swarnarekha, and Subarnarekha.

A recent visit to the farm found rich species of mangoes; sweet smell was spreading around.

Proprietor Solaiman said, ordinary species of mangoes are being sold at Tk 100 per kg while Banana and other good quality species at Tk 200.

He further said, he does not need to take his mangoes to bazaars; traders come and purchase from his farm; traders from Dhaka, Chattogram and other areas collect mangoes through courier services, after paying money through bKash.

Insecticide or chemical are not used in the farm; only organic manure is used.

There are 25 monthly-paid employees in the garden. Ten more ones are working on a daily basis. They do the job of rearing, fruits plucking and marketing. Fishes are cultivated in its big ponds. Other fruits included jackfruits, banana, papaya, coconut, dragon, and star apple.

One side of the farm is having dairy farm while other side is having nursery.

A local journalist said, not only in the season, mangoes are available in Solaiman's farm for the whole year.

People are coming everyday from the district town and other areas to see and purchase mangoes, he added.

Acting Deputy Director of Feni District Agriculture office Muhammad Shahidul Islam said, the farm has proved the soil of this region of Feni is suited to mango farming.

He further said, agriculture division officials have inspected the farm. Mango qualities are good, he added.











