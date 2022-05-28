Video
Four minor children drown

Published : Saturday, 28 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Mymensingh and Moulvibazar, in three days.
BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rupaiya, 3, daughter of Sopan Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Bhelumia Union in the upazila.
Bhola Sadar Hospital and the deceased's family sources said Rupaiya fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while her relatives were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and immediately took to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A three-and-a-half-an-year-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Tahera Jannat Busha, daughter of Abu Hanif, a resident of Danarbhita Village in Fulpur Upazila of the district.
The deceased's mother Nasrin Begum said she along with her daughter Busha came to visit her parents' house in Baraigaon Village in Halughat Upazila four days back.
However, Busha fell in a ditch near her grandparents' house at around 1pm while her relatives were unaware of it.
Later, locals rescued her from the ditch and rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.
An unnatural death case was filed with Haluaghat PS in this connection.
Haluaghat PS OC Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.  
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor girls drowned in hilly water (Chhara) in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Pathor Tila area of Mirtinga Tea Garden in the afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Nirala Urang, 11, daughter of Shibcharan Urang, and Risita Urang, daughter of Babul Urang. Both were third graders at a local school.
Local sources said Nirala and Risista went missing while bathing in the hilly water. Later in the evening, they were rescued from Kalachhora area near the river Dholai after a search.  
Locals rushed the girls to Mirtinga Tea Garden Hospital, where Dr Shadhon Bikash Chakma declared the duo dead on arrival.
Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj PS Mohadev Bachhar confirmed the incident.


