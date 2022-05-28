Man injured in Saltha clash dies

FARIDPUR, May 27: A man, who was injured in a clash in Saltha Upazila of the district on May 5, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday night.

Deceased Asad Sheikh, 45, was the son of Hashem Sheikh, a resident of Khardia Village in the upazila.

Asad succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at around 8pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Sirajul Islam, 27, of Khardia Thakurpara village, died on May 5 in the same incident.

Locals said the followers of Jodunandi Union Parishad Chairman Md Rafiq and the union unit general secretary of Awami League Md Alamgir locked into clashes on May 5 over establishing supremacy in the area, leaving several people injured.

After visiting the area, superintendent of Faridpur Police Md Alimuzzaman on Thursday said additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation.















